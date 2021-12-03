Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Down 4.1%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

