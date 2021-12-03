ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.70

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 17732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.