Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $417,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $438,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 308.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.