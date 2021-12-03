Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,001.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.11 or 0.07965392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,604.67 or 1.00037155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.