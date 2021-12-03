Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,190.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $1,190.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 218.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

