Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Buys $15,005.76 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Erin Jennifer Roth acquired 1,568 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $15,005.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

