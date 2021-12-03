Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Christopher Hanson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Christopher Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $19,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $466.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

