Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Up 24.5%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP) shares shot up 24.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

