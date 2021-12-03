ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.