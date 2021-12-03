InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 4.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87. Approximately 260,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 221,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPO shares. ATB Capital upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

