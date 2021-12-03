Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 9,722 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 224,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
