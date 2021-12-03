Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 9,722 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 224,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

