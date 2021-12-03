Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Acquires 60,304 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 60,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rubertis Francesco De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Rubertis Francesco De purchased 56,706 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $663,460.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Rubertis Francesco De purchased 11,817 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78.

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 221,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,308. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

