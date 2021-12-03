Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

CYTH opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTH. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.