Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Buys $32,850.00 in Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.55 on Friday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

