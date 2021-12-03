Insider Buying: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP William F. Nugent bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 552,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,020. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

