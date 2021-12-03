Insider Buying: Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Acquires $52,950.00 in Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KBAL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $378.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kimball International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kimball International by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kimball International by 7.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

