Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LILA opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.