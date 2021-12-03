Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LILA opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.38.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
