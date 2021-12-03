Insider Buying: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Purchases $1,422,849.94 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

