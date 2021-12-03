Insider Buying: Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Insider Purchases 6,684 Shares of Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) insider John Hustler purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £8,087.64 ($10,566.55).

Shares of LON OTV2 opened at GBX 101.97 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.59. Octopus Titan VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.