Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $9,867,342.96 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

