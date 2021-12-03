Insider Buying: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Buys $103,250.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erica J. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00.

SILK opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 380.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $644,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

