Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells 669 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 78.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $242,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,275,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

