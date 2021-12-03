Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMCX stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 435,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.