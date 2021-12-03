Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $12,409,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $12,651,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.