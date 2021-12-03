Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $333,997.72 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56.

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45.

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10.

NYSE BILL opened at $251.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -139.61 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.