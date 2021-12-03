Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.