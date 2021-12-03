Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $1,122,840.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 6,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.14, for a total value of $1,122,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Networks stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

