Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 1,547 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,326,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,650. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,216,840 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

