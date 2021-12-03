Insider Selling: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Sells C$265,510.80 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

IFP stock opened at C$34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFP. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

