Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $362,292.20 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47.

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74.

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

