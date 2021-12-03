Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 75,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,643. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

