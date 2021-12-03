Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 20.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanterix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

