Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 1,048 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $24,944.10.

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00.

RBLX stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,615,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

