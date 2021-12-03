Insider Selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells 6,877 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Gambino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpartanNash alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00.

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.