Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells $469,378.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EL stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $357.82. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.