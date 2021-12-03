Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 4,795 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trex stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,485. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Trex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $2,854,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

