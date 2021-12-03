Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $200,780.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $200,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

