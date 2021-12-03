Insights Network Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $957.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,494,290 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.