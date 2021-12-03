InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Purchases $11,278.35 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Paul Stuka purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,278.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Stuka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InspireMD alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Paul Stuka purchased 12,037 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,249.87.

On Friday, November 26th, Paul Stuka purchased 1,200 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paul Stuka purchased 18,328 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,064.40.

On Monday, November 22nd, Paul Stuka bought 19,188 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $67,925.52.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $3.41 on Friday. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.29. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.