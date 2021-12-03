INT Market Capitalization Reaches $5.86 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $1.86 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.90 or 0.00403770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00246343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

