Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intertek Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.4645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

