Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 10,396,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 3,194,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.