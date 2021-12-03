Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,672 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of Lazydays worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $446,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,835. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZY stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

