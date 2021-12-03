Invesco Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of United Fire Group worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

UFCS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

