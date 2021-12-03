Invesco Ltd. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neenah by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.