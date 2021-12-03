Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,333,853 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,333,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.02 million, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.