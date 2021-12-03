Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,967 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

MHD opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

