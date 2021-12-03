Invesco Ltd. Sells 245,200 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other StepStone Group news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

