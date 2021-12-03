Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:OIA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

