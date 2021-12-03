Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.39 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.